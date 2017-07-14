VSU Inspires State Leaders

VALDOSTA – Officials from the Georgia House of Representatives Higher Education Committee, Technical College System of Georgia, Office of the Governor, and University System of Georgia recently spent the day discovering the many ways Valdosta State University inspires excellence on campus, in the community, and around the world.

The group kicked off their visit with a Peach State Summer Theatre performance. They toured various facilities, including the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) Center for Applied Creativity and Innovation, Student Recreation Center, Education Center, Student Union, West Hall, and Health Sciences and Business Administration Building.

They learned about various plans for possible future growth and expansion and discovered the potential life-changing research being conducted by faculty, staff, and students. By the end of the day, the group understood what makes VSU the flagship institution of higher education for South Georgia.