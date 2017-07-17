VPD: Victim, witnesses uncooperative in Saturday shooting investigation

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man was shot and airlifted for medical care Saturday morning, and police say the victim and witnesses are being uncooperative with the investigation of the incident.

At approximately 11:27 a.m., Lowndes County 911 received a report from an anonymous person that someone had been shot in the area of Shanna Circle.

“The 911 caller refused to identify themselves when reporting the incident. Valdosta Police Department’s uniformed patrol officers responded to the area and were able to locate the victim in the 1700 block of E Moore Street,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

The victim was reportedly suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso area. First aid was provided until the arrival of Paramedics who responded to the area and transported the victim to a local hospital, said Bembry.

“The victim was later flown out by helicopter to a larger hospital for additional care. He is listed in stable condition at this time,” Bembry said.

Valdosta Police Person’s Crime Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians with the Valdosta Regional Crime Lab responded to the area to gather evidence and witness accounts.

“At this time, both the victim and the majority of witnesses that have been contacted have not been cooperative with detectives investigating the incident,” Bembry said.

The investigation is active. VPD is withholding the victim’s name at this time.

“Citizen cooperation is essential when gathering accurate information during the investigation of violent crimes. If anyone has knowledge or information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact the police department,” said Bembry.