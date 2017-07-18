VCS to host two federal programs stakeholders meetings

VALDOSTA – The Department of Federal Programs for the Valdosta City Schools will host two sessions for the district’s stakeholders to review and provide input on documents developed by the district.

Documents will include the FY18 Comprehensive Needs Assessment, the FY18 District Improvement Plan, and the FY18 District Parent Involvement Plan.

The first meeting will be held at the VCS Board Room on July 18, 2017 from 11:30 AM-1:00 PM.

The second meeting will be held on July 20, 2017 at the Teaching and Learning Center from 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM.

All stakeholders are encouraged to attend.

Release from Valdosta City Schools