VCS Teachers attend AVID Summer Institute 2017

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools (VCS) sent Valdosta Early College, Middle, and High School teachers to AVID Summer Institute 2017 in June to prepare and develop continuous improvement goals for the 2017- 2018 school year.

Over 550 students participate in the AVID College Readiness Elective Course in VCS and students benefit school-wide in VCS secondary schools from the AVID College Readiness System strategies.

Dr. Alex Alvarez, VCS AVID district director, stated “The VCS AVID Program has hosted regional AVID showcases and professional learning sessions for the international organization for several years and is excited to host again in the Fall of 2017.”