Valdosta unveils new colorful art downtown

VALDOSTA – A pop of colorful art is making downtown Valdosta its home for the next year.

The red 3-D heart sculpture is located on the front lawn of City Hall. It’s called the “Low-Poly Heart,” and was created by artist Matthew Duffy from Washington, D.C.

The City says it’s on-loan to the Public Art Advisory Committee for a year, and they selected City Hall as the appropriate place for the piece to call home during that time.

It’s already bringing joy to the community.

April Scruggs, a local yoga instructor, recently posted a picture of herself in a yoga pose next to the art.

“The color red is very inspiring to me,” says Scruggs. “It’s a bright vibrant color and when I passed it to go park and take the hand stand picture, it just made me smile. It’s just a big light of fire in the city of Valdosta.”

The heart was created using techniques like laser cutting and 3-D printing.

The City says people of all ages can enjoy the bold art piece.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)