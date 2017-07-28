Valdosta teens arrested for car break-ins, firearm possession

VALDOSTA – In response to increases of vehicle break-ins in the South Georgia Area, Valdosta Police Arrest two more offenders.

On July 25, 2017 at approximately 10:50 p.m., an emergency call was received by Lowndes County E-911 regarding suspicious activity. Valdosta Police uniformed officers responded out to the area and made contact with the complainant. It was reported that two subjects, who were not recognized as living in the area, were walking down the streets and were pulling on door handles of parked cars. The complainant also advised that he witnessed the two subjects enter several vehicles.

Police officers began searching the area for the subjects and an on-duty Police K-9 unit was utilized as well. After several minutes of searching, both subjects were located hiding behind a car on private property wearing all black clothing and were in possession of gloves. Both were detained for further investigation.

The K-9 unit was able to continue tracking the path of both subjects until a bag containing stolen property was found in a back yard of a private residence close to where both subjects were hiding. The bag, in addition to containing several stolen items also contained a loaded handgun, and drug paraphernalia. The investigation revealed that both subjects, now identified as Robert Burr, 17, and Kenyon Stancil, 17, had not only broken into several vehicles, but had trespassed onto private property to hide stolen goods and to avoid police detection. They were also illegally in possession of a firearm. Both were transported to the Lowndes County Jail and will now face multiple charges:

Robert Burr:

Theft by Entering Auto (FELONY)

Possession of Tools for the Commission of Crime (FELONY)

Minor in Possession of a Firearm (Misdemeanor)

Criminal Trespassing (Misdemeanor)

Prowling (Misdemeanor)

Kenyon Stancil-

Theft by Entering Auto (FELONY)

Possession of Tools for the Commission of Crime (FELONY)

Minor in Possession of a Firearm (Misdemeanor)

Criminal Trespassing (Misdemeanor)

Prowling (Misdemeanor)

The investigation is still active as multiple vehicles in the northern part of the city have been entered unlawfully.

“Law enforcement cannot be everywhere so we need citizens like in this case to help us. When you do, together we can stop these senseless crimes. I am also very disappointed in the parents of many of these young adults who we are arresting for failing to supervise their children. These crimes can be prevented when we are parents to our children and ensure they are not out late at night,” said Chief Brian Childress.