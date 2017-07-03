Valdosta teens, 14 and 16, arrested in connection with shooting incident

VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta juveniles, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, have been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning shooting incident.

At approximately 3 a.m., the Valdosta Police Department responded to the 300 block of Rosedale Place in reference to a residence that had been damaged by gunshots numerous times.

“Upon arrival, the residents stated they were asleep inside the residence and heard what sounded like gunshots,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry. “One of the occupants heard noises consistent with the bullets coming through the residence. Numerous bullet holes were located through the front of the residence and other gunshot damage was found in a vehicle that was parked in the front yard.”

Valdosta Police Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians with the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Lab responded to the scene.

Shortly after the incident, patrol officers made contact with a juvenile in connection with the shooting, who was found to be inside a stolen vehicle and was in possession of a handgun, Bembry said.

Detectives following up on a tip they received, along with examining physical evidence, and were able to determine that two other juveniles additionally were responsible for the shooting. Both Juveniles are currently at RYDC due to their arrests for Vehicle Break-Ins (Theft by Entering Auto) in the city.

Both juveniles now face multiple additional felony charges of Aggravated Assault and Criminal Damage to Property. The investigation is still active.

“As has been previously stated, remove valuables from your automobile, and secure them, especially firearms. The Valdosta Police Department recognizes the assistance of citizen information in making these additional arrests,” said Bembry.