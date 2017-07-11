Valdosta teen wanted for shooting considered ‘armed and dangerous’

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant and are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting from last Friday.

Detectives are searching for 19-year-old Aliza Dejun Dickey, an African American male, approximately 5’11” in height and weight about 160 pounds, for a shooting at the 800 block on West Mary Street last week.

Dickey has an arrest warrant for aggravated assault. According to VPD, he is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone knows about his whereabouts, they are urged to contact 911 immediately.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)