Valdosta teen killed in ATV crash, driver critically injured

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. – Two teenagers from Valdosta, Georgia were involved in a fatal ATV crash in Hamilton County Sunday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on NW 44th Street at NW 24th Avenue.

The crash report states that 18-year-old Andrew Sanders was driving a 4-wheeler ATV westbound on NW 44th Street when he reached a sharp curve at the intersection. Sanders failed to negotiate the curve and traveled off the road.

The ATV struck a light pole and overturned.

The passenger, 18-year-old Hailie Ruvolo, was killed in the crash. Sanders was transported to UF Shands Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

FHP says the two teenagers were not wearing helmets and results are pending as to whether the accident was alcohol-related.

Charges are pending an investigation.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)