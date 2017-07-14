Valdosta State gets three games picked up by ESPN3

VALDOSTA – Blazer football’s push for its sixth postseason appearance in the last eight years will be on display for a large audience several times during the upcoming 2017 season, as three Valdosta State games will be televised live on ESPN3 as part of the 2017 Florida’s Space Coast Gulf South Conference Football Game of the Week package.

The three featured GSC matchups for Valdosta State are part of a 10-game GSC package and includes two Blazer home games, beginning with the home opener on September 16th against long-time rival North Alabama. ESPN will return to Valdosta on October 14th, when the Mississippi College Choctaws come to town. Sandwiched between those two contests, VSU’s highly anticipated matchup against David Dean’s West Georgia Wolves will be aired on October 7th from Carrollton, Ga. Each of the games can be seen live on ESPN3 and on the ESPN app.

“The Gulf South Conference’s Game of the Week package has been a leader in Division II since its inception. Continuing our relationship with ESPN provides unparalleled exposure and distribution for the GSC,” said GSC Commissioner Matt Wilson. ” We believe that the ESPN digital platforms are ideal for our fans, student-athletes, and future recruits.” The full 2017 ESPN3 schedule can be seen below.

Week 3 September 16 North Alabama at Valdosta State Week 4 September 23 Delta State at Shorter Week 5 September 30 Delta State at Mississippi College Week 6 October 7 Valdosta State at West Georgia Week 7 October 14 Mississippi College at Valdosta State Week 8 October 21 West Alabama at Florida Tech Week 9 (Thu.) October 26 Shorter at West Georgia Week 9 (Sat.) October 28 West Florida at West Alabama Week 10 November 4 North Alabama at West Florida Week 11 November 11 Florida Tech at Delta State

The Blazers are scheduled to report on Thursday, August 3rd for preseason meetings leading into the team’s first official preseason practice on the following day at 8:00 a.m. The 2017 preseason schedule culminates on Saturday, August 26th for the annual Meet the Blazers event, beginning at 8:00 a.m.

Valdosta State kicks off Head Coach Kerwin Bell ‘s second season on Saturday, September 2nd at 7:00 p.m. with a road matchup against in-state rival Albany State. To purchase tickets for all Blazer home games, CLICK HERE, or call the Blazer Athletic Ticket Office at 229-333-SEAT.

Be sure to visit our GAMEDAY CENTRAL page to learn about all of the activities available for Blazer Nation on each home gameday in TitleTown. Also, stay tuned to www.vstateblazers.com, or follow us on Twitter (@BlazerAthletics), Facebook (Valdosta State Athletics), and Instagram (@valdostastateathletics) for updates and more information in the days ahead regarding Valdosta State’s 2017 campaign.