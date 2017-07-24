Valdosta shooting suspect arrested

VALDOSTA – A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting in Valdosta earlier this month.

The Valdosta Police Department announced Friday the arrest of 24-year-old Darius Hollis, of Quitman, in connection to a shooting on Fresno Street on July 9.

The shooting sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Following an investigation, Hollis was identified as a suspect in the case and warrants were signed for his arrest.

VPD says Hollis was located and apprehended in North Florida late last week and extradited back to Lowndes County on Thursday.

Hollis is charged with aggravated assault, and police say additional charges are pending.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)