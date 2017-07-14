Valdosta police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police have identified a suspect in the June shooting of a man on Ponderosa Drive, and investigators a say the suspect is to be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Kenneth Diamond Fountain, 24, has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection with the June 24 shooting in the 1000 block of Ponderosa Drive that left one man with a gunshot wound in the chest, according to Valdosta Police Department reports.

Fountain is currently on the run.

“The whereabouts of Fountain are unknown at this time,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry. “Fountain is described as being approximately 5’11 in height and weighing approximately 155 pounds. Fountain should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone knows of his whereabouts, please call 911.”

Fountain has a long list of run-ins with the law, including a 2008 conviction for shooting a man in the leg.