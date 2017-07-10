Valdosta police search for Sunday night shooting suspect, victim in stable condition

VALDOSTA – On July 9, 2017 at approximately 7:22 pm, Valdosta Police Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Fresno Street in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, the victim was located and found to be suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder area. The subject was provided first aid and was then transported to a local hospital by Emergency Medical Services. The crime scene was secured by Uniformed Patrol Officers while Crime Scene Technicians with the Valdosta Regional Crime Laboratory and Person’s Crimes Detectives were arriving in the area.

Initial reports indicate that some sort of dispute between multiple parties broke out while in the street of the 1600 block of Fresno Street. At some point multiple shots were fired and the victim was struck in the shoulder area. It is has also been reported that at least some of the involved parties left the area in multiple vehicles.

The victim’s status is listed in stable condition at this time.

The investigation is fluid and detectives are actively working the case.

VPD will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Release from Valdosta Police Department