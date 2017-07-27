Valdosta police investigate discovery of suspected human remains

VALDOSTA – On July 27, 2017 at approximately 12:14 p.m., Lowndes County E-911 received a call from a private citizen who requested police assistance due to finding some possible human remains that were located in a small wooded area in the 900 block of Charlton Street.

Valdosta Uniformed patrol officers responded to the scene and made contact with the citizen. Once the remains were identified as possibly being human, the crime scene was sealed off and secured immediately.

Valdosta Person’s Crimes Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians from the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory responded to the scene to investigate. At this time, CST personnel are at the incident location and are actively processing the crime scene for evidence. The remains will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon for an autopsy.

Although it is not yet confirmed that the remains are human, given the nature of the case, it will be actively investigated as a homicide.

The Valdosta Police Department will provide further details when they become available.

“If anyone has knowledge or any information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact VPD,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

Release from the Valdosta Police Department