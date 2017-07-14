Valdosta police find VSU student dead inside apartment

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police have confirmed the death of a 19-year-old Valdosta State University student on Wednesday night at a private apartment.

According to police, VPD received a call at 7:42 p.m. regarding a possible deceased person at The Gates apartment on the 1400 block of Baytree Road.

The victim, Zachary Butler, was pronounced dead at the scene and was not transported to the emergency room.

VPD’s Person’s Crimes Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians with the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory responded to continue the investigation.

The victim was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner’s office in Macon, where an autopsy was conducted on Thursday morning.

Detectives have been following up on leads and going through evidence collected at the scene.

Officers believe drugs may have played a role in the incident, which is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation is active. More details will be released as they become available.

Lieutenant Adam Bembry asks if anyone knows any information, to contact VPD.

