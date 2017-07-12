Valdosta police arrest two shooting suspects and a car break-in ringleader

VALDOSTA – On July 12, 2017 at approximately 12 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers received a tip from a citizen stating that they had seen Aliza Dejun Dickey in Albany. Dickey has been wanted since July 7th, 2017 for shooting a subject in the Azalea Woods apartment complex at 811 West Mary Street in Valdosta.

The citizen advised that they believed Dickey was en route to Valdosta. The citizen’s tip included the vehicle description, to include a license plate number.

The citizen that provided the tip additionally followed the vehicle and continued updating police officers as to the direction of travel.

Meanwhile, detectives were also receiving information that Dickey was riding with another wanted subject, Ronald Welsch. Both Dickey and Welsch had outstanding felony warrants for their arrests.

Patrol Officers and Detectives set up in marked and unmarked vehicles near the I-75 exits. A

t approximately 1:15 pm the vehicle exited I-75 at exit 22, North Valdosta Road. Officers and Detectives got behind the vehicle, a white Chevrolet Impala, in the 3400 block of North Valdosta Road.

A “felony traffic stop” was conducted on the vehicle, which came to a stop in parking lot of Music Funeral Home. Both Dickey and Welsch were both located in the backseat of the vehicle, Welsch was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun. Other occupants in the vehicle were also detained temporarily but were later released.

Valdosta detectives were also contacted by the Lakeland Police Department, in reference to Welsch, Dickey, and another subject, who was also found in the vehicle. All were needed for questioning in reference to a shooting case they were working from Monday morning.

Welsch, Dickey, and the other male were transported to the police department, where they were interviewed by detectives, as well as Lakeland Police Department.

Both Welsch and Dickey were transported to Lowndes County Jail. The other male, who is 19 years old, was turned over to the Lakeland Police Department.

Ronald Welsch will face:

4 Felony counts of T heft by E ntering A uto (FELONY)

4 c ounts of C ontributing to the D elinquency of a Minor ( Misdemeanor )

He is also facing charges of T heft by Receiving S tolen P roperty ( Firearm) (FELONY)

P ossession of a F irearm by a C onvicted F elon (FELONY)

P ossession of a F irearm by a M inor (Misdemeanor)

Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress said this in reference to Welsch’s arrest: “Valdosta Police have identified Welsch as one of the ringleaders of the multiple vehicle break ins that have been occurring across the city.”

Aliza DeJun Dickey will face:

The current outstanding warrant for A ggravated A ssault (the Azalea Woods shooting) (FELONY)

3 additional counts of A ggravated A ssault (FELONY) ,

A ggravated B attery (FELONY) ,

Possession of a F irearm during the C ommission of a C rime (FELONY) .

“The Valdosta Police Department recognizes the excellent work by uniformed patrol officers and detectives working together to safely handle a dangerous and tense situation. By the combined effort of the citizen who provided the information and law enforcement, several dangerous offenders were taken off the street and no one was injured,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.