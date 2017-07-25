Valdosta police arrest two for Shanna Circle shooting

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police have arrested two suspects in connection with the July 15 shooting of a man on Shanna Circle.

Release from Valdosta Police Department

Through the investigation of this case, detectives learned that the victim, Traveiz Hill was in an argument with two other subjects at a residence on Shanna Circle. The argument escalated to the point where a handgun was produced by one of the subjects. The victim was shot once and he began trying to flee the area. The offenders reportedly chased him down and shot the victim a second time. The victim received a gunshot wound to the head and torso. Detectives were able to identify the offenders as 18 year old Lawrence Franklin and 18 year old Jahnard Brooks. Arrest warrants were presented to the Lowndes County Magistrate Court and were signed for both offenders.

On Sunday, July 23rd, Valdosta Police Officers followed up on a tip from a citizen for a possible location of Franklin. They made contact with him and took him into custody without incident.

On Monday, July 24th, Brooks voluntarily turned himself in to the Lowndes County Jail. Both have been booked into the Lowndes County Jail on charges of:

Lawrence Franklin:

Aggravated Assault (FELONY)

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime (FELONY)

Jahnard Brooks:

Aggravated Assault (FELONY)

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime (FELONY)

The victim, Traveiz Hill, has since been released from the hospital.

“The Valdosta Police Department is grateful for the citizen’s tip in this case. That information, combined with the facts already known by the detectives led Mr. Franklin being taken into custody peacefully and without incident,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

Original Story:

On July 15, 2017, at approximately 11:27 am, E-911 received a report from an anonymous person that someone had been shot in the area of Shanna Circle. The 911 caller refused to identify themselves when reporting the incident. Valdosta Police Department’s uniformed patrol officers responded to the area and were able to locate the victim in the 1700 block of E Moore Street. The victim was suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso area. First aid was provided until the arrival of Paramedics who responded to the area and transported the victim to a local hospital. The victim was later flown out by helicopter to a larger hospital for additional care. He is listed in stable condition at this time.

Valdosta Police Person’s Crime Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians with the Valdosta Regional Crime Lab responded to the area to gather evidence and witness accounts. At this time, both the victim and the majority of witnesses that have been contacted have not been cooperative with detectives investigating the incident.