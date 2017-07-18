Valdosta native Ben Wells signs with Nashville publishing company

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – writerslist has signed Ben Wells to an exclusive publishing agreement. The singer-songwriter has several cuts on various albums and has shared the stage with artists like Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert and Sam Hunt. His new single, “Do Some Drinkin,” is also now available.

writerslist was founded in 2016 with industry veterans Nick R. Cua, Co-Founder and COO and Christy DiNapoli, SVP of its Music Publishing division, at the helm.

“Ben is a great addition to our roster. His talent as a songwriter and artist paired with the innovative team at writerslist, will be a winning combination for us all,” stated DiNapoli.

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, writerslist utilizes key relationships within the music and entertainment industry to best promote the songwriters under contract.

“I am excited to join the roster of talent at writerslist to help further develop my career,” says Ben Wells. “Songwriting is truly my passion and I’m thrilled to have a unique publishing partner.”

For more information about writerslist, visit www.writerslist.com. For more information about Ben Wells, visit his website at www.BenWellsCountry.com.

