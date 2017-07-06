Valdosta man indicted for false statements against officer

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man has been indicted by a grand jury for two counts of false statement and theft by shoplifting regarding an incident that occurred at a local store in May.

47-year-old Lamar Knight Jr. was detained by Valdosta Police Officers for shoplifting and filed a complaint with VPD, claiming the Patrol Sergeant he encountered at the store threatened him, used profanity and was “belligerent and unprofessional.”

According to police, at the end of an internal investigation – which included body camera footage, store surveillance footage and witness interviews – the Sergeant was cleared of any wrongdoing.

The investigation also showed that Knight’s allegations against the Sergeant were false.

Knight was indicted on May 4.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)