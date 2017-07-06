Valdosta man indicted for breaking into house, assaulting and barricading family inside

VALDOSTA – A grand jury indicted a man on Friday for allegedly breaking into a Valdosta home and assaulting and barricading the family inside, according to court documents.

Willie Grant, 43, was indicted by a Superior Court of Lowndes County grand jury for burglary in the first degree, two counts of aggravated assault, kidnapping, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adult, elder person or resident, hindering emergency telephone call, cruelty to children in the third degree and three counts of false imprisonment, documents stated.

The charges stem from a March 19 incident in which the Valdosta Police Department responded at approximately 3:11 a.m. to a Lowndes County E-911 emergency call from a resident stating that someone had broken into her home and was attacking her family.

When they arrived, the offender had barricaded the front door in an attempt to prevent the occupants from leaving. Officers were finally able to gain entry to the residence through another door where the intruder (later identified as Willie Grant, 43) was immediately arrested. Officers spoke with the occupants who described the incident, according to VPD reports.

It was reported that Grant began knocking on the door at approximately 3 a.m. When the resident refused to open the door, Grant forced his way into the house and began demanding money. Once inside, the offender assaulted the residents, who were later treated by Emergency Medical Services for superficial injuries.

“We are proud of the courage exhibited by the residents in this case. Their actions helped officers take the offender into custody before someone was seriously hurt,” stated VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

Grant was convicted of a similar crime in 2012 and sentenced to two years in jail. He was released from prison less than a month ago before the March 19 incident.