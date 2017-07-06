Valdosta man indicted for allegedly raping woman at knifepoint

VALDOSTA – A grand jury has indicted a Valdosta man for allegedly raping a woman at knife point, according to court documents.

Mike Anthony Thomas Jr., 31, was indicted Friday by a Superior Court of Lowndes County grand jury for aggravated battery, kidnapping, rape, aggravated assault and violating a family violence order, documents stated.

On December 29, 2016 at approximately 4:17 p.m., an emergency 911 call was received from a passing motorist on W. Gordon Street.

The motorist reported that an injured female had desperately waived him and his passenger down requesting assistance. The motorist advised that he and his passenger stopped to assist the female and called 911.

Uniformed Patrol officers with the Valdosta Police Department responded to the scene and made contact with the female. Officers were advised by the female that a former acquaintance had assaulted her and had just fled the area.

The victim reported that the male subject, identified as 31-year-old Mike Anthony Thomas Jr, who had been released from state prison in August, had come over to the victim’s residence. An argument began between the victim and Thomas when Thomas began attacking the victim.

The victim reported that the offender, in addition to punching and kicking her, dragged her into another room and raped her. The victim also stated that the offender cut her with a knife during the assault (superficial injuries only).

Detectives responded to the scene to assist in the investigation and immediately put out a “BOLO” or “Be On the Look Out” through the computer system connecting all local law enforcement agencies.

Within approximately two hours, investigators were able to track the offender to a residence in the 1500 block of N Forrest Street where he was taken into custody and was transported to the Lowndes County Jail.

“The vicious nature of this case is shocking and no one should have to endure such a terrible situation. The Valdosta Police Department commends the victim for having the courage to come forward and assist law enforcement in arresting this violent individual. The actions of the two ‘good Samaritans’ who initially stopped to assist the victim were greatly appreciated,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.