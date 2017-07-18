Valdosta man arrested for multiple burglaries

VALDOSTA – On July 5, 2017, Valdosta Police Officers responded to a private residence in the 2500 block of North Oak Street in reference to a burglary.

Officers made contact with the homeowners, gathered evidence and pertinent information regarding the incident. The case was then forwarded to the Bureau of Investigations Burglary Unit for further investigation.

On July 10th, Valdosta Police responded to another burglary of a private residence in the 1800 block of Iola Drive. The responding police units gathered information and evidence in the same manner, forwarding the investigation again to the VPD Burglary Unit.

VPD Burglary Unit Detectives analyzed evidence and the details in both cases and were able to connect both burglaries to the same suspect, 38-year-old Cedell Thomas. A “BOLO” or “Be On the Look Out” was issued for Thomas as a “Person of Interest” in both crimes.

On Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at approximately 2 pm, Lowndes County E-911 received a report of an active Burglary again in the 2500 block of North Oak Street. In addition to Uniformed Valdosta Patrol Officers, Valdosta State University Police voluntarily responded to the area in an attempt to locate the suspect. Shortly after the call came out, Thomas was spotted crossing VSU’s north campus.

Contact was made with the suspect, now identified as Cedell Thomas. Property stolen from the active burglary was found in the vicinity of Thomas’s person when he was detained. Thomas was transported to the Valdosta Police Department when he was questioned by the Burglary Unit.

Upon the completion of the interview, Thomas was transported to the Lowndes County Jail. Burglary Detectives contacted the Lowndes County Magistrates Court and obtained signed arrest warrants on Thomas for:

2 counts of Burglary (FELONY)

1 count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Misd)

“The Valdosta Police Department is proud of the hard work by the Burglary Unit in this case in linking the suspect to the multiple offenses. VPD is also grateful for the assistance of the Valdosta State University Police Department for their assistance in locating the suspect,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.