Valdosta juveniles claim they were shot at Wednesday night

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are investigating claims from a group of juveniles who reportedly said they were shot at by a man on Lilly Street on Wednesday night.

At 8:17 p.m., the Valdosta Police Department responded to the 800 block of Lilly Street after receiving several calls of gunshots heard in the area, according to incident reports.

Later, officers received a call from a juvenile who reported “she and her five friends were shot at on Lilly Street by a white male,” report stated.

Investigators searched the area where the shooting reportedly took place but were unable to find shell casings, said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

An investigation into the incident is on going.