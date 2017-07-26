Valdosta juvenile arrested for stabbing, victim in stable condition

VALDOSTA – On Tuesday at approximately 5:17 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of E Park Ave in reference to a subject that had been stabbed.

The call to dispatch was made by on duty Valdosta Fire Fighters at Fire Station 2 on E Park Ave. Fire Fighters reported that a male subject approached the fire station bleeding from a chest wound. Fire Fighters immediately began providing first aid to the male patient while calling for police and EMS assistance.

The victim advised officers that he was at an apartment complex in the 1500 Block of E Park Ave when he got into a dispute with a male subject. The victim advised that the dispute escalated and they began fighting.

The victim advised that while he was engaged in the physical confrontation with other subject, a juvenile stabbed him in the upper torso with a kitchen knife.

The victim then walked over to Fire Station 2 to request help from the Valdosta Fire Department. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The victim is listed in stable condition at this time.

Police units began searching the area and based on the information gathered in the investigation, were able to locate the juvenile.

The juvenile was taken into custody and was charged with Aggravated Assault (FELONY) and Possession of Weapon During the Commission of a Crime (FELONY). The case has been turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

“The assistance to the Valdosta Police Department and the first aid provided to the victim by the Valdosta Fire Department cannot be understated. Had the victim not received immediate and skilled first aid from Fire Fighters, his life may have been in serious jeopardy,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

Release from the Valdosta Police Department