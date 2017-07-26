Valdosta is First Stop in Second Annual Songwriter Series
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Tourism division today announced the 2nd annual ExploreGeorgia.org Songwriter Series, which will take place in six cities across the state from August through November. Each performance features multiple Georgia musicians in the places that inspire them. Cities participating include Athens, Augusta, LaGrange, Rome, Savannah, and Valdosta.
“We launched the ExploreGeorgia.org Songwriter Series last year as a component of our ‘Year of Georgia Music’ promotional campaign, but it generated so much enthusiasm that we decided to bring it back to six new cities this year,” said Kevin Langston, deputy commissioner for tourism at the Georgia Department of Economic Development. “These intimate performances give audiences an opportunity to experience homegrown artists sharing the stage, playing off one another and spotlighting their songs and the stories behind them.”
Information on performance venues, artist bios, photos and ticket information can be found at ExploreGeorgia.org/Songwriter-Series. A full list of 2017 performance dates is below:
- August 19 – Artists: Randall Bramblett, Eliot Bronson, Joe Smothers
Location: Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St., Valdosta
- September 17 – Artists: Lola Gulley, Greg Hester & Keith Jenkins, Otis Redding IIILocation: Community Stage at Augusta’s Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival
- October 6 – Artists: Mike Dekle, Levi Lowrey, Abby Owens
Location: The Foundry, 295 East Dougherty Street, Athens
- October 27 – Artists: Pat Alger, Tony Arata, EG Kight
Location: West Side Recital Hall, LaGrange College, 301 Panther Way, LaGrange
- November 9 – Artists: Anthony David, Lulu the Giant, Kristina Train
Location: Trinity Church, 225 W. President St., Savannah
- November 17 – Artists: Trea Landon, Eric Dodd, Jordan Rager
Location: Rome City Brewing Company, 325 Broad St., Rome
The inaugural series gained the attention of editors from National Geographic and added in Georgia’s placement as one of National Geographic Traveler magazine’s 21 “Best of the World” destinations for 2017. The National Geographic Traveler profile shined the spotlight on Georgia’s rich music scene and included a mention of the 2017ExploreGeorgia.org Songwriter Series.
To learn more about Georgia’s music and to plan your next Georgia vacation visit www.ExploreGeorgia.org or connect with Georgia Tourism on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.