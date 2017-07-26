Valdosta is First Stop in Second Annual Songwriter Series

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Tourism division today announced the 2nd annual ExploreGeorgia.org Songwriter Series, which will take place in six cities across the state from August through November. Each performance features multiple Georgia musicians in the places that inspire them. Cities participating include Athens, Augusta, LaGrange, Rome, Savannah, and Valdosta.

“We launched the ExploreGeorgia.org Songwriter Series last year as a component of our ‘Year of Georgia Music’ promotional campaign, but it generated so much enthusiasm that we decided to bring it back to six new cities this year,” said Kevin Langston, deputy commissioner for tourism at the Georgia Department of Economic Development. “These intimate performances give audiences an opportunity to experience homegrown artists sharing the stage, playing off one another and spotlighting their songs and the stories behind them.”

Information on performance venues, artist bios, photos and ticket information can be found at ExploreGeorgia.org/Songwriter-Series. A full list of 2017 performance dates is below:

August 19 – Artists: Randall Bramblett, Eliot Bronson, Joe Smothers

Location: Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St., Valdosta

Artists: Location: Community Stage at Augusta’s Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival October 6 – Artists: Mike Dekle, Levi Lowrey, Abby Owens

Location: The Foundry, 295 East Dougherty Street, Athens

Location: West Side Recital Hall, LaGrange College, 301 Panther Way, LaGrange

Location: Trinity Church, 225 W. President St., Savannah

Location: Rome City Brewing Company, 325 Broad St., Rome

The inaugural series gained the attention of editors from National Geographic and added in Georgia’s placement as one of National Geographic Traveler magazine’s 21 “Best of the World” destinations for 2017. The National Geographic Traveler profile shined the spotlight on Georgia’s rich music scene and included a mention of the 2017ExploreGeorgia.org Songwriter Series.

To learn more about Georgia’s music and to plan your next Georgia vacation visit www.ExploreGeorgia.org or connect with Georgia Tourism on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.