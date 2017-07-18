Valdosta community reacts to second Shanna Circle shooting in one month

VALDOSTA – Shanna Circle is quiet Monday morning. A big difference from just days ago, when the neighborhood saw its second shooting within a few weeks.

In the incident report, investigators say the 911 caller refused to give their name. Now, witnesses are refusing to give any information that might help.

“It’s nothing new because the people feel like they have no hope,” says Pastor J.D. Martin with Citizens Against Violence.

Although some might say it’s a lost cause, Martin sees opportunity for more community policing to bring back the peace.

“Some are either going to need to change or leave the community,” says Martin.

Community members are looking to the future, asking what it will take to stop the recent hike in violent crimes.

Martin asks, “Does it take the whole neighborhood to get shot up? How much does it take?”

Valdosta officers are now bumping up patrol, but Martin believes crime won’t stop until the community steps in.

“My philosophy is, there is one person in that community that wants to change and make a difference. That’s the person we’re going in and looking for,” says Martin.

He’s says they’re kicking up their efforts to cut down crime in South Georgia. Citizens Against Violence says one of those ways is to drastically increase their quarterly motorcades.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)