Valdosta children in golf cart struck by SUV driver under the influence of marijuana

VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta children sustained minor injuries after their golf cart was struck by an SUV Monday morning, and investigators believe the driver of the SUV was under the influence of marijuana.

At approximately 6:50 a.m., Georgia State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Swain #349 was dispatched to an accident with injuries on Rocky Ford Road at Phillips Road in Lowndes County.

A 1998 Ez-Go Golf cart driven by an 11-year-old of Valdosta was traveling south on Rocky Ford Road.

A 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 47-year-old Willie Jenkins of Florida City, Florida was traveling south on Rocky Ford Road behind the golf cart.

The golf cart slowed to attempt to make a U-turn. As the golf cart made the improper U-turn, the front end of the Tahoe struck the driver’s side rear fender of the golf cart.

Both vehicles traveled off the east shoulder of the roadway. The golf cart then overturned.

The 11-year-old, along with a 12-year-old passenger from Valdosta, sustained minor injuries but were not transported by EMS.

Mr. Jenkins was transported to South Georgia Medical Center by Lowndes EMS for minor injuries.

The 11-year-old was charged with an Improper U-Turn.

It was determined by the investigating Trooper that Mr. Jenkins was under the influence of Marijuana at the time of the collision. Mr. Jenkins was charged with DUI and Driving While License Suspended.

Release from Georgia State Patrol