Tom Gooding Sworn in as Valdosta Rotary President



VALDOSTA – Tom Gooding has been sworn in as the 2017-2018 Valdosta Rotary President during a weekly meeting at the Rainwater Conference Center.

Gooding said this year’s vision includes enhanced service to the community, membership growth, and public image and awareness.

During the 2016-2017 year, the Valdosta Rotary Club received the top honor as the Club of the Year (large club) for Georgia Rotary District 6920. The Club of the Year Award is based on the club’s local and international service, leadership, and community presence.

Each year, the Valdosta Rotary Club hosts the Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner (LEAD) and helps provide books to children birth through 5-years-old as part of the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.

The Valdosta Rotary Club is approaching 100 years of service in Valdosta and Lowndes County. Currently, its approximately 90 members include educators, clergy, and law enforcement personnel, as well as business, civic, and community leaders.

Photo: Valdosta Rotary Past President Molly Deese passes the gavel to Valdosta Rotary President Tom Gooding. Gooding accepted the leadership responsibilities for the 2017-2018 year.

2017-2019 Officers

Tom Gooding, President

Jeremy Chick, President-Elect

Bill Kent, President Designee

Molly Deese, Past President

Angie Crawford, Treasurer

Barbara Watson, Secretary

Corey Hull, Sergeant at Arms

Brad Lawson, Public Image & Awareness

Steve Barnes, District 6920 Assistant Governor

Board of Directors

Johnny Ball

Thressea Boyd

Stacy Bush

Jim Galloway

Mike Gudely

Rob Kellner

Jennifer Monroe

Miguel Vicente

Nancy Warren