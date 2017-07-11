Today is Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-Fil-A

ATLANTA – It’s time to break out the spots and cow bells for Chick-fil-A®’s 13th annual Cow Appreciation Day event on Tuesday, July 11. On that day, customers who show their spots will receive a free entrée at Chick-fil-A’s more than 2,100 restaurants nationwide.

Adult customers who dress in any type of cow attire, whether it’s “head-to-hoof” or sporting a cow-spotted accessory, will be rewarded with a free Chick-fil-A entrée, such as an Original Chicken Sandwich, new Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich or breakfast favorite, the Egg White Grill. Children will receive a free Kid’s Meal for dressing in a cow costume. Salads will not be redeemable.

The Cow Appreciation Day celebration will last from store opening through 7 p.m. local time (check local store listings for individual store opening hours). Customers can visit www.CowAppreciationDay.com for a full list of redeemable items and to prepare for the occasion.

Fans also can share pictures of their costumes on social media by using the hashtag #CowAppreciationDay. Additionally, all free-standing Chick-fil-A restaurants will have an active Cow Appreciation Day Snapchat filter that will allow guests to share their experience with friends and family. Chick-fil-A began celebrating Cow Appreciation Day in 2005 and participation has grown each year, as Chick-fil-A has expanded across the country. Last year, nearly 1.6 million free entrees were given to cow-dressed customers.

“Every year we are amazed at the number of customers who participate in Cow Appreciation Day,” said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “It’s a great opportunity for guests to celebrate by exploring our menu – whether they want to try some of our newer menu options, such as our Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich or Egg White Grill, or go with a classic like our Original Chicken Sandwich or Chicken Biscuit.”

Cow Appreciation Day is Chick-fil-A’s largest, single-day customer appreciation event and celebrates the quick service chain’s iconic “Eat Mor Chikin”™ Cows. Chick-fil-A first introduced the Cow campaign in 1995 as a three-dimensional billboard concept depicting a black-and-white cow sitting atop the back of another cow painting the words “Eat Mor Chikin” on the billboard. Since the first billboard more than two decades ago, the “Eat Mor Chikin” Cows have reached millions on television, radio, the internet and the occasional water tower to become one of America’s most popular advertising icons and a member of New York’s Madison Avenue Advertising Walk of Fame.