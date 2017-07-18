Toads and Teacups Honored as Leading Business of the Week

VALDOSTA – The Chamber Ambassadors honored Toads and Teacups as this week’s Leading Business of the Week.

Established in 2005, Toads and Teacups has made quite the name for themselves in Valdosta. They are a full line kid’s store that has gained a loyal following since day one. They love meeting their customers’ needs year after year.

Toads and Teacups is an incredibly unique children’s store. They are basically a privately owned department store offering anything a child could desire. The store carries a wide variety of leading brands.

In 2008, Toads and Teacups took on an entirely new department of music, which has thrived in the last nine years. A large assortment of instruments can be purchased at the store. Toads and Teacups Music Department caters towards kids looking for some fun all the way through high school band.

For more information Toads and Teacups, call (229) 244-7220 or visit them at 1601 Baytree Road. Suite B2 in Valdosta.

The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the Chamber for at least five years. The 2016 Leading Business of the Week program is proudly sponsored by Ashley’s Business Solutions. For more information, visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week.