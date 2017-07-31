A column on addiction seems an odd post for the business section but bear with me and I think you will find the connection.

We are all addicted to something that is probably not too good for us. It could be success, fame, food, money or the more often discussed addictions of drugs, alcohol, pornography and tobacco. Many of these addictions go unnoticed because they are so common.

If we surround ourselves with people who suffer from similar addictions, we can happily continue with ours and not feel bad at all. We are especially good at finding people who are just a little worse off than we are. Those people make us feel great. I know I’ve got issues, but old Joe over there, he really has it bad. Thank goodness I’m not him…

Then it strikes me. That piece of scripture where the one man is at the altar thanking God that he was not as bad as the sinner kneeling next to him. And the man next to him beating his chest and crying out to God for mercy because of how great a sinner he is (Luke 18:9-14). We are all sinners. We are all addicted. We are all in need of a savior, but that is not the topic I want to write about today.

My topic is the upside of addiction. Below are my top three upsides.

Compassion

If I was not confronted with my own addictions and my struggles to overcome them, I would continue to agree with people making silly statements like I don’t know why they don’t give up “X” (fill in their addiction here). That is the gift of addiction. If you have not been confronted with your own, you cannot understand that just giving up “X” feels impossible to the addicted. It is their Mount Everest. It is the thing in their life that disgusts them, that allows the devil to trash them and that they want to hide in shame from.