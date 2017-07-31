Surveillance footage helps nab Valdosta car break-in suspect

VALDOSTA – On July 29, 2017 at approximately 1 p.m., uniformed Valdosta Police Officers were dispatched to a business in the 700 block of E Park Avenue in reference to a subject stealing the victim’s wallet out of her vehicle. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who reported her wallet missing out of her vehicle.

Police were allowed by the business owner to view the surveillance footage of the parking lot area. In the video, a subject was observed entering into the victim’s vehicle without permission and stealing her wallet while she was inside the business. According to the video, the theft took place at approximately 11:30 am.

While the officer was taking the report, it was discovered that the victim’s credit card has just been used at a business in the 900 block of Baytree Road at another business. The investigating officer responded to the location and made contact with the business owner. Police were again allowed to view surveillance footage of the store.

The officer recognized the same subject that broke into the victim’s car now making purchase with the now stolen credit card. The business owner recognized the subject and was able to assist officers in locating the subject. Valdosta Police located the subject’s address and responded to his residence.

The subject, now identified as 55 year old William Scott, was positively identified as the offender with the assistance of the video surveillance. He was taken into custody and was transported to the Lowndes County Jail. Scott will now face charges for:

Theft by Entering Auto (FELONY)

Financial Transaction Card Fraud (Misdemeanor)

“The Valdosta Police Department would like to express its gratitude for both business owners for assisting our officers in the investigation and subsequent arrest of the offender in this case. It is clear that Valdosta’s citizens have had enough of having their property stolen; they are assisting law enforcement daily on reporting criminal activity and identifying offenders to the police,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

Release from Valdosta Police Department