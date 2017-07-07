SunTrust Announces Financial Confidence Tour Inspiring Americans to Take Control of Their Finances

Interactive Entertainment Experience to visit Valdosta this Monday, July 10

VALDOSTA – SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is taking its financial confidence message on the road with “onUp on Tour,” a pop-up, entertainment experience that inspires visitors to learn about finances through fun, interactive, sports-based activities. Making one of its first stops of the 45 city tour at 340 Norman Drive in Valdosta between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. this Monday, SunTrust aims to get thousands of people at each location to join the onUp movementand take actions toward financial confidence with free tools, tips and resources.

“Our research shows that, across all income levels, people who are financially confident report being three times more satisfied with their lives,” said Susan Somersille Johnson, SunTrust chief marketing officer. “SunTrust is helping Americans gain control of their finances so they can enjoy the moments in life that matter.”

SunTrust launched the onUp movement last year encouraging Americans to take a breath, talk about money and take the steps needed to turn financial stress into financial confidence. Building on the momentum of the movement, SunTrust partnered with the Atlanta Braves to launch SunTrust Park and The onUp Experience to engage millions of baseball fans with its message of financial confidence.

onUp on Tour extends the momentum using interactive experiences to start financial conversations in local communities. Music, games, prizes and activities including digital photo walls, interactive trivia quizzes and a unique, behind-the-scenes virtual reality experience at select locations will help inspire people to take action.

“More than 1.7 million people have taken action since we launched the onUp movement,” said Chris Misamore, SunTrust South Georgia Market president. “onUp on Tour will empower people to talk about money and point them in the right direction to become more confident with their finances.”

onUp on Tour will be visiting SunTrust’s local branch this Monday, July 10th, at 340 Norman Dr., Valdosta, Ga., 31601. For more information about tour activities and tour stops, visit onUp.com/ontour.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. is a purpose-driven company dedicated to Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being for the people, businesses, and communities it serves. Headquartered in Atlanta, SunTrust operates an extensive branch and ATM network throughout the high-growth Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states, along with 24-hour digital access. Certain business lines serve consumer, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients nationally. As of March 31, 2017, SunTrust had total assets of $206 billion and total deposits of $163 billion. The Company provides deposit, credit, trust, investment, mortgage, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. SunTrust leads onUp, a national movement inspiring Americans to build financial confidence. Join the movement at onUp.com.

