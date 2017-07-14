Sunbelt Agricultural Expo hosts annual Field Day

MOULTRIE, Ga. – Thursday, organizers of the 2017 Sunbelt Agricultural Expo hosted the annual Field Day event in Moultrie.

The Field Day is a chance for farmers and agribusinessmen to see and learn about the latest in seed, chemical, fertility, irrigation technology ahead of the Expo in the fall.

Researchers from the University of Georgia were also on hand at the half-day event on Thursday, discussing their latest research on cotton, peanuts, forage and pigweed.

This year’s Sunbelt Agricultural Expo is set to take place October 17-19 at 290 Harper Boulevard in Moultrie.

It will be the 40th year for the event.

