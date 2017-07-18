Summer Kid Shows continue at Valdosta Cinemas

VALDOSTA – School is just around the corner, and that means the 2017 Summer Kid Show Series at Valdosta Cinemas has just a few more showings left.

The series has been running all summer and will close out this month with showings of “Storks” and “Kubo and the Two Strings.”

“Storks”: July 18 and July 20

“Kubo and the Two Strings: July 25 and July 27

Features start promptly at 10:00 a.m. and doors open at 9:15 a.m.

Admission: $1.50

Drinks: $1.50

Popcorn: $1.50

For more information, visit Valdosta Cinemas online.