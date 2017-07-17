St. Augustine Road Chick-Fil-A set to host ‘Day of Giveaways’ special event

VALDOSTA – The St. Augustine Road Chick-Fil-A is inviting everyone to a Day of Giveaways on Thursday, July 20.

Several prizes are available to win, including a stainless steel gas grill provided by Piggly Wiggly, a family pack of tickets to Wild Adventures, free admissions to Jump’n Jacks, Longhorn’s Steakhouse gift cards and Toys”R”Us prize packs.

The event is also held during the restaurant’s weekly Kids Night, and kids can get a free 4-count kids meal with the purchase of an adult meal.

“I’m thrilled about this Day of Giveaways event because getting together has shown me how incredible our community really is,” said Abbie Hancock, restaurant marketing director. “I’m thankful to work for a company that allows me to give so generously to others, and because of that I believe others were so eager to be generous with us. I can’t wait to see the faces of the kids and adults who win these prizes. It’s going to be such a fun time.”

To enter to win, visit the St. Augustine Road Chick-Fil-A at 1100 North St. Augustine Road during regular business hours.

Prizes will be given away during the Day of Giveaways special event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 20 at the St. Augustine Road location only.