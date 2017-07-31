Southern Georgia’s unemployment rate rises to 5.5 percent in June

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) announced today that the unemployment rate in the Southern Georgia region in June was 5.5 percent, up seven-tenths of a percentage point from 4.8 percent in May. In June 2016, the rate was 5.9 percent.

The rate rose as the number of unemployed residents increased and the labor force grew.

The number of unemployed increased by 1,265 to 9,775. There were 558 fewer unemployed than in June 2016.

The labor force increased, partially because high school and college students entered the job market. From May to June, the labor force, which consists of employed residents and those who are unemployed and actively looking for jobs, increased by 746 to 178,874. Compared to June a year ago, the labor force had a net increase of 3,455.

There were 519 fewer Southern Georgia area residents employed in June than in May, lowering the total number to 169,099. The increase in the number of employed residents in June grew by 4,013 from June 2016

The number of initial claims for unemployment insurance, a measure of new layoffs, decreased by 187, or 15.8 percent, to 997. The decrease came in manufacturing and retail trade. Over the year, claims were up by seven, or 0.7 percent, from 990 in June 2016

Metro Gainesville had the lowest area jobless rate at 4.3 percent, while the River Valley region had the highest at 6.4 percent.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for June was 4.8 percent, down from 4.9 percent in May. It was 5.3 percent in June 2016.

Job seekers and employers are encouraged to use the GDOL’s online job listing service employgeorgia.com to search for jobs or recruit new employees. In June, 1,240 new job openings in the Southern Georgia region were posted on Employ Georgia. Throughout the state, 71,261 new job openings were posted.

Local area unemployment data are not seasonally adjusted. Georgia labor market data are available atdol.georgia.gov