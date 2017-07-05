SGMC Patient Financial Services Rolls Out New Statements



VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center will change statement vendors on July 17 and area residents with open accounts will notice a change in the color and design of the bill. The new statement will be issued by Patientco Secure Payments of Dallas, Texas.

The change is in response to patient requests for SGMC to simplify and clarify its billing statements. The new billing statement is more user friendly and offers more options for secure online and over-the-phone payments.

Toll-free telephone options with live operators will also be available. Patients may also continue to pay their bills by mailing a check.

The new, 2-page statement details services and charges, service locations, whether or not insurance has been billed, if a payment has been received, and if there was an adjustment in charges. For charitable assistance, SGMC’s financial assistance summary is included as part of the new billing statement.

SGMC has worked for months to bring this new statement process to fruition. It replaces a system that is decades old. For information or questions about the new billing system, a member of the Patient Financial Services team can be reached at 229-333-1040, Extension #4.