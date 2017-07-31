SGMC Names Forbes Chief Development Officer

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center welcomes Bill Forbes as Chief Development Officer. Forbes has been affiliated with SGMC for nearly two decades, serving in various capacities, from administration to chief planning officer.

In his new role, Forbes will support business development and growth strategies for the health system. He will also ensure and enforce system compliance in regards to state laws and regulations.

Forbes grew up in South Carolina, served four years in the US Air Force and served in Vietnam. After Vietnam, Forbes was stationed at Moody Air Force Base. He graduated from Valdosta State University with a major in business management and a minor in marketing. Since then, he has served as the city manager as well as the mayor of Homerville, as an independent business owner and as the CEO of Clinch Memorial Hospital.

He is a licensed stocks and bonds representative and a licensed private pilot. He enjoys bass fishing. He is married to Robbie Johnston Forbes, and has two children, Monica and Michael, and two grandchildren Matteo and Luca Parisi.

Release from South Georgia Medical Center