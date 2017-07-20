SGMC Medics Honored as Hospital Heroes

VALDOSTA – The Hospital Authority of Valdosta and Lowndes County, Georgia honored Herbert Denton and Joshua Stalvey as hospital heroes at the July board of directors’ meeting. Denton is a field training officer paramedic and Stalvey is an advanced EMT with SGMC’s Emergency Medical Services.

The gentlemen were honored for their role in saving a patient’s life through interventional treatment en route to the hospital. Denton and Stalvey used their advanced training to administer a cardioversion to restore the patient’s heart, which was beating irregularly or too fast, to a regular rhythm. They also started a cardizem drip, required by patients experiencing life-threatening cardiac conditions, and intubated the patient, an emergency procedure often performed on patients who can’t breathe on their own.

“This patient would not be here today without the interventions of these medical professionals,” said Shelia Warren, RN and Patient Care Coordinator on 4 West. “They are crucial to the overall continuum of care for our community and deserve this recognition.”

SGMC EMS covers a total population of approximately 128,000 (Lowndes, Lanier and Echols Counties combined) and 1,132 square mile area. The service responds to approximately 1,700 emergency calls monthly.

PHOTO: SGMC EMS Field Training Officer Herbert Denton and advanced EMT Joshua Stalvey were honored as Hospital Heroes alongside EMS Chief David Bauch at the July Hospital Authority of Valdosta Lowndes County, Georgia board of directors meeting.

