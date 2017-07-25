‘School Tools for Kool Kids’ kicks off donation drives

VALDOSTA – The Langdale Honda School Tools for Kool Kids donation drive held its first event on Saturday, collecting school supplies and monetary donations for deserving students in Valdosta and Lowndes County.

Representatives from Langdale Honda, Southeastern Credit Union and Black Crow Media gathered at the Walmart Supercenter on Perimeter Road for the drive that has been collecting school supplies for more than 10 years.

“We came up with this idea years ago when we were trying to help with a single family that was in need. By helping with that family, we learned how bad the problem was with kids showing up on the first day of school without anything,” said Beth Peagler with Black Crow Media.

“There is always a need, and it doesn’t matter how cheap the supplies are. There are always kids and families who can’t afford them for whatever reason. There’s a gap to be filled, and that’s what we have tried to do over the years, and we have community partners who have really bought in and supported us.”

Four donation boxes were filled during Saturday’s drive. The supplies will be equally divided between the Lowndes County and Valdosta City schools systems, Peagler said.

“We are off to a great start. People also donated money that we will use to buy more supplies with,” Peagler said. “Our financial institution partner, Southeastern Credit Union, has boxes at all branches for donations and an account called the Community School Supply Drive that people can make donations into at any branch.”

School Tools for Kool Kids donation boxes have been placed with business partners throughout Valdosta, including Wal-Mart on Inner Perimeter, Valdosta Mall, The Fun Factory, Valdosta Family Medicine, Winn-Dixie on Ashley St., Verizon on St. Augustine and Walgreens on Baytree.

School supplies can be dropped of at any donation site.

The next donation drive event is set for Saturday, July 29 at the Valdosta Mall, and a third event is scheduled for August 5 at the Wal-Mart on Inner Perimeter Road. The events will feature live broadcasts from Black Crow Media radio stations.