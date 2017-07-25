Sayre Earns Board Certification as Professional Chaplain

VALDOSTA – Brian Sayre, Director of Pastoral Care at South Georgia Medical Center, has achieved Board Certification as a Professional Chaplain through the Spiritual Care Association.

Areas of mastery required for certification include spiritual assessment, palliative care, bioethics and grief care. Earning these credentials allows chaplains, like Sayre, to contribute more meaningfully as members of the healthcare interdisciplinary team. Sayre said, “Care for the whole person is central to patient care.”

Sayre leads the Chaplain Services department at SGMC as a service line providing 24/7 care throughout all patientcare areas of the hospital. Chaplain’s respond at patient requests or in urgent situations or emergencies.