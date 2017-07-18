Ribbon Cutting at Titletown Wrestling Academy

VALDOSTA – The Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting in honor of the grand opening of Titletown Wrestling Academy.

Titletown Wrestling Academy may be an athletic facility, but they aim to provide much more than just physical fitness. They offer a unique and regimented youth wrestling program while focusing on the total development of young athletes. Titletown Wrestling Academy prepares young athletes for success both on and off the wrestling mat.

Titletown’s goal is to enhance the overall lives of Valdosta’s youth through athletic activity and lessons learned in athletic competition. In their opinion, “The purpose of youth sports is to provide experiences for future life activities by introducing the concepts and skills that will help promote growth in character and mental strength,” explains director and head coach, Antonio Del Vecchio. While countless life lessons are taught in sports, Del Vecchio and his staff place a particular emphasis on worth ethic, mental toughness and character.

Titletown Wrestling Academy has a place for all children. “Every child can wrestle,” Del Vecchio says. Athletes of all shapes and sizes are welcomed as it is taught to all students that athletic aptitude does not trump hard work. Titletown Wrestling Academy eagerly promotes positive self – image and healthy self – esteem.

Since opening their doors in May, Titletown has seen great growth. They have gained over 30 members, one of which has placed in multiple categories in a state-wide competition. They are excited to grow as a business while bringing positive self-esteem and core values to Valdosta’s youth.

Visit Titletown Wrestling Academy at 434 Northside Dr. in Valdosta or contact them by calling 229-251-7340.