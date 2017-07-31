Protein bars, papayas on Georgia food recall list

The following is a summary of new or updated/expanded food recalls impacting Georgia. For specific product identifiers (lot codes, expiration dates, etc.) and additional recall info, please click links in blue font, which will redirect you to the official recall notice.

Bhu Foods Protein Bars (8 different lot codes) recalled due to a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Product was distributed nationwide in retail stores and online, but no illnesses have been reported.

Grande Produce Caribeña brand Maradol Papayas (shipped from July 10 to July 19 from Mexico) are being recalled due to a current Salmonella outbreak. The FDA also noted that there are illnesses in states where Grande Produce did not distribute papayas and is continuing its investigation. So far, the CDC reports 47 cases, 12 hospitalizations, and one death from 12 states in the Salmonella Kiambu and Salmonella Thompson outbreaks. At this time, the current states involved are IA, KY, LA, MA, MD, MN, NJ, NY, PA, TX, UT and VA.