Police searching for suspect who stabbed woman outside Valdosta restaurant

VALDOSTA – Police are searching for a man who stabbed a woman in the parking lot of a Valdosta restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., the Valdosta Police Department responded to the Atlanta Bread Company at 1531 Baytree Road in reference to a reported assault in the restaurant’s parking lot.

“There was some sort of dispute between a male and female,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry. “It had nothing to do with the restaurant. That just happened to be where they pulled in. At some point, the female was injured with a knife.”

The man reportedly fled the scene after the incident. K-9 Units were dispatched to search for the suspect.

The victim was transported for medical treatment.

Few other details about the incident are currently known. Valdosta Today will report new information as it becomes available.