Police investigating shooting near Valdosta State campus

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a shooting near the campus of Valdosta State University.

Released statement from the Valdosta Police Department:

On 07-07- 2017 at 1:32 pm, Valdosta Police Officers responded to the incident location (811 West Mary St.) in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with a subject who had been shot in the upper arm/shoulder area.

Responding officers provided first aid for the victim until he could be transported to a local hospital by Emergency Medical Services. The crime scene was immediately secured while additional aid was being dispatched to the scene.

Valdosta Police Department Person’s Crimes Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians with the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory arrived on scene to assist in the investigation.

Initial reports indicate that the victim reported some sort of dispute between he and another subject. The dispute reportedly began outside of a private apartment at the incident location. The dispute was then reported to continue inside a private apartment where the victim was shot.

It was reported that after the victim was shot, the shooter then fled the scene.

At this time, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident between only two parties.

The suspect was described as an approximately 20-year-old African American male.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time. The victim’s condition is listed as stable at this time.

“If anyone has information regarding the incident, they are asked to contact the Valdosta Police Department,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

Original Story

At 1:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to the 800 block of W. Mary Street for a report of a shooting.

The scene is just off campus near VSU’s Athletic Field House.

Police say the incident appears to have resulted from an isolated dispute between a shooter and victim.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital. Their current condition is not known.

Police say the shooting suspect fled the scene on foot. He is described as a 20-year-old African American male with a thin build, approximately 6′ tall.

People are being asked to avoid the area and report suspicious activity to 911.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

