Parents worry for kids after Azalea Woods shooting in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Kids played without a worry Sunday afternoon at Azalea Woods Apartments in Valdosta.

A completely different scene that was happening here two days ago.

Residents say a shooting allegedly happened inside one of the closest apartments to where neighborhood kids play.

“I spoke to a couple of them and they say they saw it,” says April Jackson, a resident.

In fact, many residents say several kids watched it all unfold, from two men arguing outside to police and EMS rushing to the scene.

“I came out and I was shocked. There were ambulances and police cars everywhere and everbody standing outside,” says Jackson.

A feeling of disbelief echoed by everyone in the complex.

Jackson has lived in Azalea Woods with her kids for over five years, and says things like this are unusual.

“Things are going to happen with any community, but it doesn’t make it a bad community,” says Jackson.

Although some say one instance won’t scare them away, others aren’t taking their chances.

“By being a mom, I don;t want to have this type of stuff happening around my child,” says one Azalea Woods resident.

Tenats agree that the shooting was out of the norm, but still worry about the impact on the kids.

“They don’t know and something like that could traumatize them,” says Jackson.

“Just put the guns away,” says another Azalea Woods resident. “A bullet doesn’t have a name on it.”

The community now hopes the violence in their neighborhood, and the place they call home, doesn’t happen again.

Valdosta Police say the shooter is still at large.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)