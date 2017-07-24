O’Steen Subaru and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Deliver Gestures of Hope for Subaru Love Promise

VALDOSTA – Subaru of America and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) are working together to provide much needed support and “warmth” to cancer patients and their families in communities across the country.

During Subaru’s Loves to Care month (June), messages of hope for cancer patients were written by visitors to the Valdosta Subaru retailer, O’Steen Subaru, located at 4140 N. Valdosta Road. Those messages, along with blankets donated by O’Steen Subaru of Valdosta, were delivered to SGMC’s Pearlman Cancer Center on Wednesday, July 12, to help keep patients warm as they continue their fight against cancer.

“Despite the summer heat, many cancer patients get cold easily. Since treatments can be lengthy, the Cancer Center has a year round need for blankets. These bright, colorful throws and messages of hope will be truly appreciated by our patients,” said Bridgett Young, Administrative Director of the Pearlman Cancer Center.

According to Chip O’Steen, the Subaru Love Promise is a promise to do right by partnering with non-profit education, health, community, environment, and animal organizations – to set Subaru apart through our deeds and the deeds of our partners.

Through LLS’s network of 56 chapters and Subaru’s presence in communities across the country, together, they are reaching and supporting even more patients, families and caregivers in their time of need. Through this initiative to raise awareness for the urgent need to find cancer cures and ensure patients have access to lifesaving treatments, Subaru is helping LLS make someday, today, for blood cancer patients.

For more information, visit the LLS website at www.lls.org.