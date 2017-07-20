New movies premiere tonight at Valdosta Cinemas

VALDOSTA – Three new movies premiere this week at Valdosta Cinemas, including a World War II epic from the director of the Dark Knight Trilogy, space opera from the visionary director of The Fifth Element, and a girls-getaway comedy featuring Queen Latifah.

Dunkirk (PG-13)



Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire and France are surrounded by the German army and evacuated during a fierce battle in World War II.

Director: Christopher Nolan

Writer: Christopher Nolan

Stars: Fionn Whitehead, Damien Bonnard, Aneurin Barnard and more

Valerian & The City of a Thousand Planets (PG-13)



A dark force threatens Alpha, a vast metropolis and home to species from a thousand planets. Special operatives Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard not just Alpha, but the future of the universe.

Director: Luc Besson

Writers: Pierre Christin (comic book), Jean-Claude Mézières (comic book)

Stars: Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, Clive Owen and more

Girls Trip (R)



When four lifelong friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there’s enough dancing, drinking, brawling, and romancing to make the Big Easy blush.

Director: Malcolm D. Lee

Writers: Kenya Barris, Karen McCullah

Stars: Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and more