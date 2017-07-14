New at Valdosta Cinemas: “War for the Planet of the Apes”, “Wish Upon”, and “The Big Sick”

“War for the Planet of the Apes“ (PG-13) Teaser, Trailer 1 and Trailer 2

returns as Caesar, the chimpanzee leader of the ape army. Andis the bad guy. He’s a ruthless military leader known only as “the Colonel,” who refuses to let the apes live in peace.

(Even though it’s done with motion capture, the emotion and intensity of Caesar’s character is all Andy. Check out his transformation in this Face of Caesar clip, and footage of his motion capture performance in this Making History video.)

Steve Zahn joins the ape cast as the sole surviving chimp from a zoo, who taught himself to speak and calls himself “Bad Ape.” And a little girl named Amiah Miller plays Nova, an abandoned human child Caesar reluctantly agrees to protect after his orangutan friend Maurice refuses to leave her.

This third movie is almost guaranteed to top the box office this weekend. The first two made over $1.2 BILLION worldwide, with “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” making $482 million and “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” earning $710 million.

If you need a refresher on the story so far, check out the “Legacy” trailer, which recaps the events of the first two movies, where millions of humans were wiped out by the same virus that boosted the apes’ intelligence in an attempt to cure Alzheimer’s.

By the way, the studio partnered with the Jane Goodall Institute on a chimpanzee sanctuary in the Republic of Congo. The largest of its three island sanctuary sites will be named “Caesar’s Home” after the hero from the “Planet of the Apes” movies.

“Wish Upon“ (PG-13) Trailer

Joey King plays a bullied high school student who magically transforms her life after she finds an old music box with an inscription that says it can grant its owner seven wishes. And everything seems perfect, until she realizes that people are dying, violent horrible deaths after each and every wish she makes. Ryan Phillippe plays her dad.

“The Big Sick“ (R)

TrailerPakistani comedian Kumail Nanjiani starts dating a grad student, but breaks up with her over their cultural differences. Then he’s stuck dealing with her parents after she’s hospitalized for a mysterious illness and he realizes how much he loves her.

It’s based on the true story of how he got together with his wife Emily. She’s played in the movie by Zoe Kazan, and Ray Romano and Holly Hunter play her parents.